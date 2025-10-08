Last Chance To Grab Your Kid a Sweet Razor Dune Buggy for Under $500 With This Amazon October Prime Day Deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Back in my day [waves cane], we had Razor scooters that you had to push with your foot. Now, kids can ride super-cute miniature go-karts like the Razor Dune Buggy. It’s a child-sized, almost-rigid, pipe-frame cart with a modest electric motor—but it’s got enough juice to get a small pilot to 9 mph. That’d feel like flying to a little sprout! And for the few more hours that Amazon’s October Prime Day lasts, you can get one for $170 off.

Looks like it’s got a little swingarm, providing some relief from road vibrations (it probably enhances stability, too) and tiny eight-inch tires. These bitty buggies supposedly run for about 40 minutes on a charge. I’ve never seen one up close, but reviews seem pretty positive. I can tell you for sure that I would have gone nuts for this in my elementary school years.

