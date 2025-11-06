Honda’s ‘Bending’ Platform Shatters Decades of Car Design Rigidity

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

When your next-generation Honda Pilot or Civic goes around a corner the front-end structure is going to deform in the name of handling. Yes, really.

In Japan, Honda engineers explained last week that it’s completely rethought how vehicles are designed in an effort to lower weight, lower cost, and most interestingly, improve dynamics. The solution? A front end structure that bends, twists, and deforms while cornering.

For forever and a day automakers have sold everyone how they’ve increased the rigidity of their latest model and then improved the tuning of their suspension system to enhance corning capabilities. Honda’s now done the opposite.

Joel Feder

The new platform, which will underpin both its midsize and large vehicles ranging from the Civic and CR-V to the Pilot and Odyssey, will optimize body rigidity rather than simply aim to increase it. To that point, Honda’s shifted where the structural reinforcements are placed around the front structure rather than having it all centralized under the engine. The same principles are being applied to the upcoming 0 Series EV platform as well.

The result? When a vehicle goes around a corner the outside of the structure will deform to push the outer wheel down and load up the grip to help improve steering and cornering for less push and more feel thanks to more tire contact. The car’s going to handle better. It should also be quieter and more comfortable thanks to the ability to absorb impacts.

Honda said the new structure is modular with fixed dimensions for the front and rear sections improving commonality. The modularity and new platform design is expected to shave 198 pounds and reduce cost by 10% compared to today’s structure.

The new structure is expected to enter production in 2027.

