Honda’s New V6 Hybrid Will Have More Power and Better Fuel Economy Than Competitors Turbo-Four Hybrids

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The wait is painful for Honda dealers clamoring for a three-row hybrid, but the upcoming Honda Pilot Hybrid sounds promising thanks to a new V6 engine.

The current Honda Pilot’s about due for a refresh, and Honda said its next-generation large-size hybrid system will arrive in the second half of the 2020s, putting the Honda Pilot Hybrid’s arrival about 2028 or 2029.

Honda’s next-gen hybrid system designed for a large-size SUV, like a Pilot, Odessey, or Acura MDX, will likely find its way into all three models on a similar timeline. The Passport’s in that family as well.

Joel Feder

The basis of the hybrid powertrain is a new clean-sheet V6 gas engine, but Honda wouldn’t say what the displacement or power output will be. The engine shown last week in Japan looked similar in size to today’s 3.5-liter V6. Like the Japanese automaker’s small hybrid system found in the Civic, Accord, and soon the 2026 Prelude, the large hybrid system will pair a gas engine with two electric motors. Those electric motors will take the place of a transmission.

The only hard numbers Honda’s provided so far is an estimated 10% improvement in full-throttle performance and a 30% improvement in efficiency. That translates to a Pilot that could be capable of 35 mpg, an Odyssey that could get 36 mpg, and an Acura MDX that could get 33 mpg.

Honda said the gas engine will clutch in to the drive wheels during high-speed low-throttle cruising in the name of efficiency and low-speed situations where torque is needed such as towing or going off-road.

Joel Feder

Hirotaka Komatsu, chief engineer of Honda’s next-gen large-hybrid powertrain said the automaker is considering the possibility of offering its new S+ shift logic in large vehicle applications, which is first being introduced in the 2026 Prelude. “Combined with a V6 engine we want to offer a different sound and benefit of S+ so customers can experience that performance,” Komatsu said. This would be a stark difference from the experience found in a Toyota Highlander Hybrid and Grand Highlander Hybrid, though line the Pilot up nicely against the Highlander Hybrid Max.

Komatsu said the automaker is still studying whether the new clean-sheet V6 will be offered as an engine in the automaker’s larger vehicles without the hybrid system, but this new hybrid powertrain was confirmed for both Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. market.

Joel Feder

An electric drive unit for the rear axle could be specifically tuned for off-road low-end torque if needed. Komatsu said that the electric motors should be the main source of power while off-roading, especially at low-speed, as they can provide more low-end torque than the gas engine. “We are focusing on trail performance and even in a hybrid model we want to enhance the trail performance,” the engineer said.

Honda executives didn’t say which of the three vehicles the hybrid system is destined for will arrive first but nodded towards product cadence for model cycles simply noting “the second half of 2020s” and “before 2030.”

Honda provided The Drive with travel, accommodations, and access to engineers for the purpose of writing this story.