2026 Audi A6 Is Even More Aerodynamic Than the R8 Was

As much as we like the RS6 Avant, the A6 sedan on which it’s based has been around since 2018. That makes it kind of ancient, especially compared to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, which both saw redesigns within the last two years. For 2026, the Audi A6 enters its sixth generation with a sleeker new look.

Emphasis on “sleeker” because, believe it or not, this new A6 happens to be the most aerodynamic gas-burning, production Audi ever, logging a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.23—superior to that of a C6 Corvette and almost as slippery as an electric Porsche Taycan Turbo which does not have to accommodate a big engine anywhere. To save you a trip to Google (do people still use that or is it all ChatGPT these days?), Audi’s outgoing R8 supercar had a Cd of 0.36.

Audi

Audi has achieved this by adding air curtains down the side of the new A6, in addition to controllable intakes behind the grille, little fins that jut out from the sides of the front fascia, “wheel spoilers,” and strategically placed underbody covers over the transmission tunnel and rear axle.

For the U.S. market, the regular A6 will be getting a 362-horsepower, 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In our market, this won’t be paired with a mild hybrid system like it will in Europe. Nothing official yet, but this standard flavor will undoubtedly be followed by more powerful S6 and RS6 variants.

Audi

Measuring 2.36 inches longer than the old A6, this new mid-size luxury sedan also uses air suspension and all-wheel steering to provide agility and comfort. Steering components have been reworked to be more physically solid than before and, for the first time in an A6, the brakes are operated by wire.

Sound insulation is said to be 30% better than before thanks to tighter window, door, and tailgate seals, while noise absorbers have been added to the tires. New engine and transmission mount bushings add to the smoothness.

Everything sits on the same PPC platform that underpins the new Q5 and A5 (that is, the compact sedan previously known as the A4). Style-wise, the A6 very much looks like a longer version of that smaller sedan, albeit with a rear-end treatment that takes inspiration from the brand’s electric E-Tron models. Largely, though, the exterior remains classically Audi.

In terms of tech, there’s a 14.5-inch touchscreen in the middle flanked by an 11.9-inch instrument display and an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen. The panoramic sunroof can go from clear or shaded in six segments, à la Porsche’s Panamera.

Produced in Neckarsulm, Germany (for the European market, at least), the 2026 Audi A6 will supposedly come to the States in the second half of this year.

Got a tip or question for the author about the new A6? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com