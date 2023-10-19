Lifted Audi A6 Exocar With a Manual and AWD Is the Ultimate Marketplace Find

People say that money can't buy happiness. I disagree. Money absolutely can buy happiness, and it doesn't even take that much—not when this chopped and caged homemade Audi A6 exocar buggy is going for just over $4,700. It might be impossible to drive this thing without a smile, because it looks like a blast.

This build currently lives in Poland and is based on a 1995 Audi A6 (C4 generation). A Polish car builder, who goes by Stancol, then chopped most of the body apart, leaving just the floor and the front end. From there, he built a custom tubular steel chassis and cage and added some bodywork from a B9-gen Audi A4 at the front and rear ends to make it almost resemble an actual car.

Facebook Marketplace

Everything was then painted black, including the tubular steel, and it looks kick-ass. It even has functional headlights and taillights. It wears a Polish license plate and is still registered with a "complete set" of documents, per this listing by way of Google Translate. I don't know if that means it can be driven on the road, but then that's not really the point of this build, is it?

Under the hood is the A6's stock 2.8-liter V6, which the owner claims to make 193 horsepower. Normally that V6 is pretty uninteresting, but when it barely has any weight to move around, lacks the sound deadening of a full hood, and packs a custom exhaust, it sounds incredible. The noise of this buggy ripping through dirt roads makes it seem like it's powered by something far more exotic.

That engine is paired to a five-speed manual and Quattro all-wheel drive, and it rides on a slightly lifted suspension, which makes it a genuine off-road buggy.

This Audi A6 buggy doesn't have much in the way of special parts and is really just a C4-gen A6 with a tubular steel body and B9 A4 body panels. On paper, that sounds like a mess; in reality, it looks like so much flipping fun. At just about $4,700, my wallet would be getting very nervous if Stancol's creation was up for sale in the States. If you don't hear from me for a while, it's because I went to Poland to rip this thing on some rally stages.