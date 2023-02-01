2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Scores Impressive EPA Range of 361 Miles

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 will boast a range of 361 miles when it hits US shores in the coming months.

The Ioniq 6 has completed its final EPA testing, to secure an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles in the SE Long Range RWD trim. It bests the 340-mile target Hyundai set for itself late last year. The Long Range model also scored a 140 MPGe rating, putting it on the same level of efficiency as the Lucid Air models currently leading the FuelEconomy.gov Top Ten. As for the Ioniq 6 SE AWD model, it scores a still-impressive 316 miles of range by EPA estimates.

Notably, the Ioniq 6 achieved those figures wearing 18-inch wheels. Other models fitted with 20-inch wheels don't do quite as well. The Ioniq 6 SEL and Limited trims run the larger wheels, with RWD and AWD models achieving 305 miles and 270 miles respectively.

As is always the case, aerodynamics are key to the Ioniq 6's great efficiency figures. The new fastback sedan has a sleek, rounded shape that achieves a coefficient of drag of just 0.22. In the South Korean market, where camera side view mirrors are legal, this drops further to just 0.21. This puts the Ioniq 6 on par with cars like the Porsche Taycan (0.22 Cd), Tatra T77A (0.212 Cd), and the Tesla Model S (0.208 Cd).

Aerodynamics is everything when it comes to range. Hyundai

The Ioniq 6 relies on a variety of advanced features to help it slip through the air. We're used to seeing active aero used to generate additional downforce, but here, it's employed to keep drag low. Active air flaps on the front bumper help guide airflow smoothly around the front of the car, creating an air curtain around the vehicle. Other details like wheel gap reducers, the rear spoiler, flow separation traps, and a full underbody cover, all contribute to that ultra-low drag figure.

Hyundai's new sedan isn't quite up there with the longest-range EVs on the market, with Tesla and Lucid still a ways ahead in this area. However, 361 miles is a very solid range figure. It's certainly enough to tackle daily driving duties, and it's enough to handle road trips with a little planning. It should position the Ioniq 6 well when deliveries start in the early months of this year.