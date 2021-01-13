Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 Crossover Gets Over 62 Miles of Range on a 5-Minute Charge

Hyundai announced it was spinning off its electric vehicles into a standalone brand before it was cool with the creation of the Ioniq brand, and Ioniq's first vehicle is exactly what you'd expect in 2021: a midsize crossover. Hyundai teased the new Ioniq 5 today with some cute videos of its new battery tech in action, one of which claims it can get over 62 miles on just five-minutes of charging.

The Ioniq 5 is based on the Hyundai 45 Concept from the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show, and it looks slick, with wheels and wheel arches reminiscent of a camera shutter. We've lightened a couple of the teaser images to show more of the car, but it looks fairly similar to the angular concept so far.