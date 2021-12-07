2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Has a Max 303-Mile Range: EPA

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks the business, has some incredibly nifty fast-charging features, and comes with a raft of options for configuring it. One of those configurations—the long-range, rear-wheel-drive option—has been awarded a 303-mile EPA range estimate, which busts Hyundai's own estimate for the car.

Not all the versions are gonna be able to crank out that many miles, of course. Of the choices you can make for your Ioniq 5, there are two "long-range" versions: the rear-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive, which both have an increased battery pack. 77.4-kilowatt-hours is actually, by 2022 EV standards, still quite modest compared to something like the Mercedes EQS's 107.8-kWh pack that gets it over that tricky 400-mile mark. Then again, the EQS is a luxury sedan and the Ioniq 5 is meant for normal people to buy.

With that long-range pack, you actually get more miles for your buck if you skimp a bit and don't get the all-wheel-drive version. Inevitably, adding more horsepower and a second motor drains the battery faster, so customers that opt for the rear-wheel-drive only version with the long-range battery will be the only ones getting that 303 miles the EPA has estimated.

For comparison's sake, the Tesla Model Y gets 326 miles of range in its most capable form. The Ioniq 5's Kia counterpart, the EV6, manages slightly better as well at up to 310 miles of range.