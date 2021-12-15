2022 Kia EV6 Gets Maximum Range of 310 Miles: EPA

Kia's sporty crossover shares its platform with the aforementioned Hyundai , which boasts a nearly identical maximum range of 303 miles. The EV6 will offer both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive configurations, as well as two different battery packs with varying power outputs.

Just a few days after its corporate sibling, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 , announced official range and pricing details, the 2022 Kia EV6 follows with similar tidbits about the upcoming electric crossover. In a press release issued Wednesday morning, Kia confirmed an EPA-certified maximum range of 310 miles when equipped with the 77.4 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive.

According to Kia, the EV6 with the 77.4 kWh battery will go the furthest, sending 225 horsepower to the rear wheels only. This configuration will be available in the EX+ RWD and GT-Line RWD models. A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EV6 produces up to 320 horsepower (74kW front motor, 165kW rear) and boasts a range of up to 274 miles, though that specific figure has yet to be certified by the EPA. That model will be offered as X+ RWD and GT-Line RWD. Lastly, the base-model EV6 will offer a 58.0 kWh battery and 167 horsepower in rear-drive trim, offering up to 232 miles of range, which will be offered as X RWD model.

Kia is also working on a spicier version of its sporty electric crossover, which will reportedly yield 576 horsepower out of a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. The EV6 GT will feature a 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor, reportedly achieving an estimated zero-to-60 time of under 3.5 seconds. In comparison, the quickest non-GT EV6 can sprint to 60 mph in a reported 5.1 seconds.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com