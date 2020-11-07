Can a 2005 Kia Sedona Rally? Wyatt Knox Puts It to the Test at the Team O'Neil Proving Grounds. 

It makes sense to rally a Fiat 124 Abarth on a winding track. Or an AWD Dodge Challenger in the snow. But a 2005 Kia Sedona on its deathbed? Not so much.

Rally champion Wyatt Knox put the Sedona to the test on the Team O’Neil grounds in Dalton, New Hampshire before the vehicle’s date with a junkyard. With 583 acres of alpine terrain and 50 different types and combinations of corners, the Sedona was going to get one last thrill ride—even catching air—as its final wish.

I had the pleasure of learning to hoon under Knox’s tutelage back in early 2017 for the Challenger AWD launched. He taught me a lot about what I know about rally driving today; I thought I was a pretty decent snow driver from my teenage years learning how to drive in Indiana, but his lessons made me better at it.

Team O’Neil’s Will it Rally? series on YouTube has featured some interesting choices, like a Ford Explorer, a Toyota Corolla, and a 2000 Chevy Astro AWD van. The drivers test the limits on the skidpad and slalom areas, then put it to a stopwatch.

Knox even caught some air in that Sedona and his eyes didn’t betray any surprise. Ho-hum, just another day at the track throwing a minivan around. There’s something special about watching a beat-up minivan fly: