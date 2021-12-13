2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Starts at $40,925 With 220 Miles of Range

A well-equipped, middle-of-the-pack Ioniq 5 will set you back $47k but offer 303 miles of range.

By Rob Stumpf
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Pricing
The all-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is shaking up the EV space pretty hard ahead of its launch. Boasting ultra-fast charging times and up to 303 miles of driving range, the sporty (and deceptively large) crossover is giving car buyers a whole new look at Hyundai's ability to corner the emerging EV market.

On Monday, Hyundai revealed the pricing for its newest electric offering, as well as the inclusion of an all-new base trim that lowers the cost of entry for new EV buyers.

Hyundai says that it will offer the Ioniq 5 in four trims: SE Standard Range, SE, SEL, and Limited.

The SE, SEL, and Limited trims will each receive their choice of drivetrain coupled with Hyundai's 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, whereas the SE Standard Range will offer Hyundai's smaller 58 kWh battery pack and only one drivetrain choice.

At the bottom of the lineup is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range, which racks up an MSRP of $40,925 (the number is inclusive of destination and freight fees which total $1,225). Along with its lower price and smaller battery, the SE Standard Range trim also receives a less powerful single-motor setup which supplies 168-horsepower to the rear wheels.

Hyundai also notes that the vehicle would be eligible for the current $7,500 federal tax incentive, which brings its effective price (not cash price) down to $33,425 after freight and destination charges.

The Ioniq 5's other trims are a bit attractive for those who value range and drivetrain selection above price. The SE and above all feature Hyundai's larger 77.4 kWh battery pack, and are available in either single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations.

A full list of the Ioniq 5's trims, its available configurations, and prices (including freight and destination) are below:

  • SE Standard Range (58 kWh)
    • 168HP Single Motor (RWD), 220 Miles of Range: $40,925
  • SE (77.4 kWh)
    • 225HP Single Motor (RWD), 303 Miles of Range: $44,875
    • 320HP Dual Motor (AWD), 256 Miles of range: $48,375
  • SEL (77.4 kWh)
    • 225HP Single Motor (RWD), 303 Miles of Range: $47,125
    • 320HP Dual Motor (AWD), 256 Miles of range: $50,625
  • Limited (77.4 kWh)
    • 225HP Single Motor (RWD), 303 Miles of Range: $51,825
    • 320HP Dual Motor (AWD), 256 Miles of range: $55,725

Across all trim is an 800-volt electrical system (like the Porsche Taycan) as standard equipment capable of 350-kW charging speeds. The Ioniq 5 also boasts 19-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch display, Highway Drive Assist, a suite of safety features, connected services, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus more.

Hyundai says that the 2022 Ioniq 5 goes on sale beginning later this month, though those wanting the SE Standard Range will need to wait until Spring of 2022, with a more specific timeline is to come.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

