2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Starts at $40,925 With 220 Miles of Range

The Ioniq 5's other trims are a bit attractive for those who value range and drivetrain selection above price. The SE and above all feature Hyundai's larger 77.4 kWh battery pack, and are available in either single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations.
A full list of the Ioniq 5's trims, its available configurations, and prices (including freight and destination) are below:
- SE Standard Range (58 kWh)
- 168HP Single Motor (RWD), 220 Miles of Range: $40,925
- SE (77.4 kWh)
- 225HP Single Motor (RWD), 303 Miles of Range: $44,875
- 320HP Dual Motor (AWD), 256 Miles of range: $48,375
- SEL (77.4 kWh)
- 225HP Single Motor (RWD), 303 Miles of Range: $47,125
- 320HP Dual Motor (AWD), 256 Miles of range: $50,625
- Limited (77.4 kWh)
- 225HP Single Motor (RWD), 303 Miles of Range: $51,825
- 320HP Dual Motor (AWD), 256 Miles of range: $55,725
Across all trim is an 800-volt electrical system (like the Porsche Taycan) as standard equipment capable of 350-kW charging speeds. The Ioniq 5 also boasts 19-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch display, Highway Drive Assist, a suite of safety features, connected services, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus more.
Hyundai says that the 2022 Ioniq 5 goes on sale beginning later this month, though those wanting the SE Standard Range will need to wait until Spring of 2022, with a more specific timeline is to come.
