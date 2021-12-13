2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Starts at $40,925 With 220 Miles of Range

Hyundai says that it will offer the Ioniq 5 in four trims: SE Standard Range, SE, SEL, and Limited.

The SE, SEL, and Limited trims will each receive their choice of drivetrain coupled with Hyundai's 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, whereas the SE Standard Range will offer Hyundai's smaller 58 kWh battery pack and only one drivetrain choice.

At the bottom of the lineup is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range, which racks up an MSRP of $40,925 (the number is inclusive of destination and freight fees which total $1,225). Along with its lower price and smaller battery, the SE Standard Range trim also receives a less powerful single-motor setup which supplies 168-horsepower to the rear wheels.

Hyundai also notes that the vehicle would be eligible for the current $7,500 federal tax incentive, which brings its effective price (not cash price) down to $33,425 after freight and destination charges.