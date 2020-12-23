Behold the Porsche 959 Family That Dominated the Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally has changed a lot since the 1980s, both geographically and in terms of the level of technology campaigned. A lifted Porsche 911 wouldn't win the race in 2021, yet in 1984, that's exactly what happened thanks to René Metge, who was followed by teammate Jacky Ickx in sixth place. After what's internally known as the 953, Porsche used the mule of a 959 with the powertrain of a 911 Carrera 4 in 1985, only to retire all three cars with mechanical problems.

For 1986, the Dakar Porsches finally got all the upgrades from the 959 project, including the active four-wheel drive system offering four driving modes adjusted by the computers. This gave Porsche a 1-2 finish, with supporting 959 Dakar engineer Unger Kussmaul crossing the line at sixth. Once the champagne had dried up, Porsche deemed its Dakar program accomplished.