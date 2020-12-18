The BRX T1: Ian Callum's Striking Dakar Rally Monster Will Be Driven By Sebastien Loeb

Prodrive’s first venture into motorsports was with the Rothmans Porsche Rally Team, which won the inaugural FIA Middle East Rally Championship in 1984. Remembering that off-road adventure vividly, Prodrive boss David Richards expressed plenty of optimism regarding their chances next year.

"Our design team has been working on the car for over nine months," Richards said. "We have already been evaluating the engine on our transient dyno in Banbury and the first chassis is now being assembled in our workshop. The formation of a new team is incredibly exciting for everyone involved, and we truly believe we have created a team and car that is perfect to take on the Dakar Rally."

"I’ll be disappointed if, when you are sitting on the start line, everybody doesn’t see us as a potential winner," he concluded.

As one of the most experienced drivers out there with 24 consecutive Dakar entries under his belt, Nani Roma will be undertaking thousands of miles of testing in both Europe and the Middle East in the coming months. Like his Spanish teammate, famous Frenchman Sébastien Loeb also knows what it takes to finish a Dakar, having competed four times with Peugeot to claim two podiums in the last five years.

As you can probably tell from this lineup, The Kingdom of Bahrain has big ambitions for the 2021 Dakar Rally, and the T1 by Prodrive is the car that could deliver the precious trophy. Be that with, or without every bit of Callum's fancy body by the end of the race.