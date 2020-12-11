Hyundai Buys Dystopian Humanoid Robot Company Boston Dynamics for Nearly $1 Billion: Report

Hyundai Motor will purchase robot company Boston Dynamics for nearly 1 trillion won, or just shy of $919 billion at today's exchange rate, reports The Robot Report. Boston Dynamics is known for their fascinating humanoid and animal-like robots. Let's put it this way: If there's one last sight we'll probably see before the robot overlords finally crush humanity, it'll be that Boston Dynamics bot that can stand itself back up after it falls down. The acquisition news was first reported by The Korea Economic Daily, which reported the sales price of just shy of 1 trillion won. The Robot Report also corroborated this themselves with a source familiar with the deal, who said that the sales price was roughly $1 billion.

YouTube | Boston Dynamics Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can jump and roll over obstacles in a slightly unsettling way.

Given that Hyundai would love to build its walking car concepts that look a lot like Boston Dynamics' Spot the robot dog, this acquisition makes a lot of sense. Hyundai recently said that robotics will comprise 20% of its future business, and formally launched its Hyundai Robotics division this year, per The Robot Report. Additionally, Hyundai has been investing big in autonomous vehicle startups 42dot and Aptive along with Realtime Robotics. Boston Dynamics has always been an R&D wonderland of sorts, but after SoftBank's purchase of the company from Google in 2017, they've focused a lot more on commercial solutions. Spot robots are now sold for $74,500 each, and have been used for everything from going into monitoring radioactive areas in Chernobyl to towing Adam Savage's rickshaw. Per The Robot Report, sales of over 400 Spots have generated over $30 million in revenue.

Boston Dynamics Spot even moves a lot like a dog.