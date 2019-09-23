Autonomous Alliance Landscape Shifts As Aptiv and Hyundai Team Up

The high-stakes world of alliances between Level 4 autonomous drive system developers and major automakers, recently gamed out here at The Drive, has taken another twist. Reuters reports that Hyundai Motor Group has announced a new $4 billion joint venture with Aptiv, the automated drive system developer that was spun out of the Tier One supplier Delphi, creating another major center of gravity in the space.

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and the parts and service division Hyundai Mobis will collectively put some $1.6 billion in cash into the new joint venture, along with $400 million worth of R&D resources, engineering services and intellectual property. Aptiv's half of the investment is all in-kind, between its autonomous drive technology and about 700 employees. Aptiv's President for Autonomous Mobility Karl Iagnemma, will lead the new joint venture.

The partnership will focus on "the development of scalable autonomous driving solutions," according to a Hyundai press release. Driverless testing is expected to start next year, with a "production-ready autonomous platform" available in 2022. This platform will be "available for robotaxi providers, fleet operators, and automotive partners," Hyundai says, suggesting that the company will not seek to operate the resulting vehicles exclusively.

Hyundai Motor Group also recently participated in the self-driving startup Aurora's $600 million Series B investment round, forging a partnership that has seen the Aurora Driver system integrated into Hyundai's hydrogen flagship vehicle NEXO. In February 2018 five NEXO vehicles traveled 190 km from Seoul to Pyeonchang without any driver engagement, and Aurora and Hyundai plan to develop a self-driving platform for "a wide range of Hyundai and Kia's models." It's not yet clear how responsibilities will be divided between the Aurora partnership and the new Aptiv JV, but an Aurora spokesperson tells The Drive that