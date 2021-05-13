Hyundai Will Invest $7.4B Into American EV Manufacturing and Infrastructure By 2025

Hyundai has announced that it will be putting $7.4 billion into its United States operations, including creating a battery electric vehicle supply chain and investing in hydrogen infrastructure across the country. Although whatever was happening when it was going to, then not going to build the Apple Car is mostly over, the investment will be first targeting production to scale up EV manufacturing capabilities and have the first U.S.-built, battery-powered cars going out in 2022.

This year's announcement follows up (and more than doubles) a $3.1 billion investment in American manufacturing made by Hyundai in 2017. Both the Hyundai and Kia brands are involved and Hyundai says it's driven at least partly by current political will towards EVs. They said in a release that they "will monitor the market conditions and U.S. government EV policy to finalize its plan to enhance its U.S. production facilities and gradually expand its local EV production."