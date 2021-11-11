Here's What The $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Means for EV Charging

As the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill inches its way through Congress as a key part of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, many people have high hopes for its promises (and not just Democrats who hope to keep their jobs next year). Automakers and prospective electric vehicle owners alike have their fingers crossed for provisions that could have a meaningful impact on the number of battery-powered cars on the streets. Many are closely watching to see just how the bill impacts them, whether it be a federal tax subsidy subtracted at the time of purchase, an increased demand of a particular vehicle based on where it's built, or the impact on consumer spending. One drastic recent change to the bill as it moves through the legislative process, however, could affect one of the most critical points of adoption: the public charging infrastructure.

via Getty Images

In April, the Biden administration unveiled its take on the infrastructure bill. Over seven months, lawmakers slimmed out costs considerably, slashing the budgeted number in half, from $2 trillion down to $1 trillion—that includes halving the once boisterous $15 billion aimed towards building out 500,000 public plugs across the nation by 2030. The new text pledges a leaner $7.5 billion to that cause (which includes funding for hydrogen and other alternative fuels) though the White House continues to tout Biden's goal of 500,000 nationwide chargers. Despite the money being halved, that won't necessarily prevent the goal from being reached, though it may lift the government's metaphorical foot off of the accelerator a bit. Project locations where chargers can be installed, according to the bill, are limited to publicly accessible locations. This means public roads, schools, parks, and government-owned facilities. However, the bill also calls for the inclusion of privately owned parking facilities, so as long as they are accessible by the public. Priority will be given to infrastructure built in rural places, as well as low-and-moderate-income areas. Additionally, communities with a low parking-to-household ratio or with a high concentration of multiunit dwellings will be prioritized. What Does Today's Charging Infrastructure Look Like? To better understand how this new funding bill might—and that last word is very important here—affect the public charging landscape, let's wrap our heads around what charging looks like today. Many states and local governments have gotten the charger placement process down like science, especially in areas where EV adoption is more common. Think fast charging along high-volume, long-haul corridors like highways, and slower charging where someone might park their car and have a bit of dwell time. For places with less than stellar EV adoption rates, the public charging infrastructure is... well, admittedly, abysmal. And this is where a bit of taxpayer-funded assistance can help.

U.S. Department of Energy

Before we get too deep into the numbers, let's talk about what qualifies as a charger. Contrary to popular belief, a "charger" isn't as simple as a place to juice up one's car. The U.S. Department of Energy breaks down three key terms that help to clarify: Station : A location where one or more chargers may exist.

: A location where one or more chargers may exist. Connector : What plugs into the vehicle to charge the car. One Station may have multiple Connectors.

: What plugs into the vehicle to charge the car. One Station may have multiple Connectors. EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) Port: Simply put, this controls how many vehicles can charge at any given station. As shown in the graphic above, one station may have two physical charing units. There may also be four different connectors of varying types, such as CCS and legacy CHAdeMo, to accommodate multiple vehicles. However, multiple Connectors may be tied to a single EVSE Port. If the station only has three EVSE Ports, only three vehicles can charge at one time. That being said, the DoE's Alternative Fuels Data Center helps to keep track of the number of electric charging states that the U.S. At the time of writing, there are 110,142 EVSE Ports across the nation, however, these EVSE Ports are concentrated to allow for charging of approximately 2.5 vehicles to every one Station. In total, there are 45,060 Station locations in the U.S.

The Drive, U.S. DoE

Next, charging is broken down into levels, which represent the amount of electricity that a charger can supply to a vehicle. Level 1 : Level 1 charging is similar to plugging in at a 110v outlet and can take a day or more to charge some large-capacity EVs. Less than 5 percent of chargers on the roads are Level 1 according to the DoE, so we won't be discussing those here.

: Level 1 charging is similar to plugging in at a 110v outlet and can take a day or more to charge some large-capacity EVs. Less than 5 percent of chargers on the roads are Level 1 according to the DoE, so we won't be discussing those here. Level 2 : Typically supplies between 10 and 20 miles of range for every one hour of charging. Best suited for overnight and long-term parking.

: Typically supplies between 10 and 20 miles of range for every one hour of charging. Best suited for overnight and long-term parking. Level 3: Typically supplies between 60 and 80 miles of range per 20 minutes of charging. Best suited for charging on road trips, often placed along high-volume travel routes and highways. The majority of established public charging locations in the U.S. today are Level 2-capable. In fact, the Department of Energy says that more than 81 percent of all chargers are rated for Level 2 charging. Level 3 chargers are, as of right now, significantly more scarce. Only 19 percent of plugs are capable of providing Level 3 charging speeds, and only 12 percent of all charging stations have at least one Level 3 charger.

The Drive, U.S. DoE