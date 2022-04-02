Take a look at the new Ioniq 5 and you'll find nostalgic pixels everywhere.

With an estimated driving range of up to 303 miles, a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, and fast charging capabilities, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 is jumping into the mix of current EVs on the market. Meant to be a sub-brand (which seems to be a popular trend lately), Ioniq is all new for Hyundai and the 5 gets to be the star of the show. At least, that is, until its siblings the Ioniq 6 electric sedan and Ioniq 7 electric SUV.

The Ioniq’s design team opted for a repeating retro theme for this new car, choosing digital nostalgia in a futuristic setting. It may sound counterintuitive, but the strategy is crazy like a fox; the pixelated design is especially appealing to Gen Xers who remember early Atari games like Pong or (my personal favorite) Centipede. These patterns of repeating squares feel familiar, which may explain in part why I like it so much.