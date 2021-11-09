The Hyundai Grandeur EV Retro-Future Restomod Is So Good It Hurts

I'm from the 1980s. I can't remember a lot about what people thought the future was going to look like then, but if you're even slightly aware of pop culture, you'll know there was a distinct aesthetic of neon and boxy cars that we're all irresistibly drawn back to. Why? Because it looks cool as hell. Hyundai clearly understands this, judging by its take on this restomod of the Hyundai Grandeur.

Hyundai has really grasped the assignment better than basically anyone when it comes to car aesthetics, lately. From Blade-Runner-esque detailing on the Ioniq 5 to this retro-futuristic restomod—it gets it.