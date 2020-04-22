It Is Foretold That the Stunning Hyundai Prophecy Concept Is Going Into Production

As you've probably noticed by now, car companies today have a tendency to repurpose the same basic design (albeit pinched, stretched, or rescaled) for every vehicle in their lineup, all in the name of brand recognizability—futile though that may be. Instead of taking this one-look-fits-all approach, however, Hyundai plans a restyling campaign that'll give all its products almost totally unique appearances. Lucky for us, that initiative will start with a pair of electric vehicles based on its radical Prophecy and 45 concept cars.

"There will be a production version of Prophecy coming after a production version of the 45 concept," said the head of Hyundai's global design center, Sang Yup Lee, in an interview with Auto Express. "The 45 is more inspired by the 1970s, but a more modern SUV style that's more mainstream. The Prophecy is inspired by the 1930s streamlined era. These two cars show how much of the design spectrum we are capable of."