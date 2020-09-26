Polestar Announces the Stunning Precept EV Concept Is Going Into Production

The cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Auto Show meant Polestar's latest concept vehicle, an incredibly sleek-looking electric four-door called the Precept, didn't get its big moment in the sun. But the show must go on, by which I mean vehicle development cycles, and this week Polestar announced plans to produce the car for real. For China. Cue the womp-womp. But the good news is if you like what you're seeing, expect future US-bound Polestar models to look a lot like this.

Starting with the exterior, when I first saw the Precept, my mind immediately thought of Tesla owners wishing their Model S and its decade-old design looked this cool. One key design detail is the Polestar's lack of mirrors. It uses cameras instead, and the reason for this is that the Present does not have a rear window. Technically it has a rear sunroof as the car's glass roof extends beyond the rear passenger seats creating a panoramic experience.