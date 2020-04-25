408-HP Polestar 2 Electric Sedan Expected to Drop in Late Summer for $59,900

The Polestar 2 electric car is nearly ready for primetime as a late-summer arrival is predicted for the sporty zero-emissions sedan. The Volvo subsidiary has already started building production models and customers can already place a deposit to buy one online. It wasn't announced until now, though, that the Polestar will cost $59,900—squarely in between the Tesla Model 3 and Model S.

Polestar originally unveiled the car over a year ago, alongside the sleek Polestar 1 coupe. As expected, the near-$60k price tag buys a car with 408 horsepower, all-wheel-drive, a 78-kilowatt-hour battery, and a host of other luxury equipment like a panoramic sunroof and a premium Dirac audio system. Buyers wanting leather upholstery will have to shell out an additional $4,000, and another $1,200 to upgrade to 20-inch alloy wheels.

It'll also be the first vehicle to utilize Google's Android platform for its infotainment system.

Importantly, the Polestar 2 will be nearly two grand cheaper than once expected. Polestar made the decision to slash the starting price in order to make the sedan eligible for more tax incentives in states like New York and California.