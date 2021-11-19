The Hyundai Grandeur EV Retro-Future Restomod Gets Better the Closer You Look

In case you missed it, earlier this month Hyundai unveiled a retro-futuristic version of its classic first-generation Grandeur—which was actually a rebadged Mitsubishi, but we'll give Hyundai a pass on this one. It's rad, it's modern, it's classic, and it's very awesome all at the same time. The fact is, Hyundai has been absolutely killing it in terms of design lately, and the Grandeur is no exception. Press photos don't do the Grandeur justice, though, and while we can tell you all about what makes the restomodded sedan cool, one YouTuber paid a visit to South Korea's largest mobility theme park, Hyundai Motorstudio, to find out what makes this one of the most unique retro builds on the planet.

screenshot via YouTube

First and foremost, this Grandeur is poked full of squared holes. This is a nod to Hyundai's EV-centric Parametric Pixel design language plucked from the Ioniq 5. From illuminated areas like headlights, taillights, and turn signals to the grille and window switches, they're everywhere. Even lounge-like infinity lights on the ceiling have this same theme. The attention to detail is impressive. The classic one-spoke steering wheel has been retained, though fitted with a tiny screen on the bottom and directional control pads mounted at nine and three. The dashboard has been completely reworked, functioning as a soundbar to complement the total of 18 speakers around the vehicle. The dashboard also plays on the lounge concept, with an integrated storage area opening up like a grand piano.

screenshot via YouTube