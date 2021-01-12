GM Shows Off New 'BrightDrop' EV Brand, 250-Mile Electric Delivery Van

In the early days of 2021 it's become abundantly clear that GM plans to hit the ground running with its EVs—pandemic or not. While all of its other brand's upcoming electric entries like the GMC Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq are going to be sold within the bounds of existing companies, GM has just announced a brand new one specifically for electric delivery vehicles: BrightDrop.

A 250-mile electric delivery van, dubbed the "EV600," will be sold under this name, but also many other business-assisting electric vehicles as well, starting with a sort of electric pallet on wheels called the "EP1." Both of these machines are intended to be sold directly to businesses, and apparently, GM has been keeping its head down and quietly finding customers for both the EV600 and EP1. Shipping service FedEx will be among the first buyers of the vehicle, which is doubtlessly a huge contract. While certainly, a company like Tesla would be quick to put out a press release if they had been testing a delivery vehicle with the likes of FedEx, GM has apparently been doing it for some time and said absolutely nothing.