Canoo’s MPDV Commercial Van Is Flexible Design on a No-Nonsense Electric Platform

Still in their infancy, commercial EVs are hitting the ground running. Rivian's Amazon delivery van has been previewed and spotted testing, Ford already has electric vans based on their gasoline-powered ones, and now Canoo, a lesser-known EV startup, has unveiled what they think is the future of electric commercial vehicles.

Angular inside and out, the Canoo MPDV—which stands for Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle—is designed to be functional through and through. It has numerous configurations including ones for florists, food truck operators, mail carriers and seemingly endless others. Whatever the intended use is, it seems like Canoo figured out a way to make its van ready for it.