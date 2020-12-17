Canoo’s MPDV Commercial Van Is Flexible Design on a No-Nonsense Electric Platform

If these vans look heavy to you, well, they're about as heavy as similar vans from Canoo's competitors. Sitting on a 195-section tire, the lightest MPDV weighs 3,750 pounds. The heaviest MPDV, which rides on a slightly wider 215-section tire, weighs 4,410 lbs. Interestingly, due to the immense weight of the batteries and the singular motor option, the MPDV with the shortest range actually has the largest payload, at 1,980 pounds.
The interior of the MPDV is spartan, with a few comfort features for the driver including two 120-volt outlets and cupholders located to the left of the driver's seat. There's also a spot to house as many as three smartphones, as using multiple phones is a common practice for delivery drivers and others whose business revolves around their vehicles. The seats don't look super comfortable to be honest, but if your last name is SquarePants that shouldn't be a problem.