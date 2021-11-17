2023 Toyota bZ4X: Toyota's First Electric SUV Promises Up to 250-Mile Range

Toyota is working hard to expand its global electrified-vehicle portfolio to 70 models by 2025, and today it's rolling out the final, production version of the 2023 Toyota bZX4, the first alphabet soup-named electric vehicle from the “Beyond Zero” line (bZ), as a nod to Japan's zero-emissions goals.
With the same exact wheelbase length as the 2022 Highlander (112.2 inches), Toyota’s new bZ4X is distinctly Toyota but with a few twists. The brand says the front end evokes a hammerhead shark, and what I see is a kinship with Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and even Mazda’s CX-5 in that way. Get a little closer, and you’ll see the array of vortex generators sprinkled across the body of the bZ4X for aerodynamic efficiency, which seems to have become the hallmark of Toyota vehicles.
Available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, the bZ4X promises an estimated 250 miles of range with the 150 kilowatt motor in the first option. The all-wheel-drive model features dual 80-kilowatt motors, though a range estimate is not yet available.
As mentioned above, the electric crossover isn't exactly a small vehicle, and it shows that by tipping the scales at 4,839 pounds for the front-drive model, and 5,015 pounds for the all-wheel-drive version.
Pledging all-weather capability—especially for all-wheel-drive models—Toyota claims to have targeted a battery capacity of 90 percent even after 10 years of ownership.