2023 Toyota bZ4X: Toyota's First Electric SUV Promises Up to 250-Mile Range

Toyota is working hard to expand its global electrified-vehicle portfolio to 70 models by 2025, and today it's rolling out the final, production version of the 2023 Toyota bZX4, the first alphabet soup-named electric vehicle from the “Beyond Zero” line (bZ), as a nod to Japan's zero-emissions goals.

With the same exact wheelbase length as the 2022 Highlander (112.2 inches), Toyota’s new bZ4X is distinctly Toyota but with a few twists. The brand says the front end evokes a hammerhead shark, and what I see is a kinship with Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and even Mazda’s CX-5 in that way. Get a little closer, and you’ll see the array of vortex generators sprinkled across the body of the bZ4X for aerodynamic efficiency, which seems to have become the hallmark of Toyota vehicles.