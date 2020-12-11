New UK Police Speed Gun Can Read License Plates From Nearly Half a Mile Away—at Night

British motorists with a habit of driving faster than the posted limit might want to exercise a bit more caution, because the police there now have a shiny new tool in its speed-enforcement arsenal: the Laser Tech TruCAM II Speed Enforcement Laser.

According to Auto Express, the TruCam II costs the equivalent of approximately $13,200 and is currently being trialed by U.K. police to automatically focus in on and read the license plates of speeding cars almost half a mile (750 m) away. In actuality, the TruCam II itself is technically capable of clocking plates up to almost a full mile (1.5 km) away but speed enforcement officers have reportedly calibrated theirs to half that distance in compliance with government-set tolerances. Wouldn't want Big Brother to look too big, too soon, now would we?