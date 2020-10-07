Here's What a Drifting Toyota Supra Looks Like From Inside the Rear Tire

Due to the limitations of the human body, we've traditionally observed cars near their limits from only two vantage points: Inside the cabin, and by the roadside. But now that we have compact cameras that can capture footage in high resolution, and YouTubers with novel ideas for how to use them, we can ogle at how cars function from new perspectives, such as inside the intake manifold. And the YouTuber who filmed that manifold video, Warped Perception, has stowed his GoPro in a new place—inside a Toyota Supra's tire during a drift.

To film the tire's insides, host Matt Mikka dismounted the tire from his Supra's wheel and slapped on a sticky mount for a GoPro Hero 9, which he reinforced with a couple passes of what looks like Gorilla Tape. From there, filming was as straightforward as remounting the tire, torquing the lugs and hitting the skids.