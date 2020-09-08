Mounting a GoPro Inside a Toyota Supra's Intake Manifold Shows How Ferocious It Gets In Your Engine

We've all seen infographics depicting how an engine operates, from old-school animations to the latest in computer-generated graphics that show us how every internal part plays a crucial role. As good as these can be, nothing's better than seeing the real thing operating in real life. Well, that's exactly what we have here: a GoPro camera inside an MK4 Toyota Supra's intake manifold

Warped Perception, a YouTube channel that is basically a paradise for auto enthusiasts and science nerds, shoves a camera inside the sports car's intake manifold to give an interesting perspective on how air and fuel enter a cylinder, and the results are admittedly cool.

The guys claim to have gotten the idea while swapping out the car's throttle body, though this isn't the first time they've mounted a GoPro in a weird location. You might recall the tiny action camera inside of a tire to show just how much abuse rubber goes through while rolling down the road.