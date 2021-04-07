Toyota Files Trademark Application for 'Beyond Zero' EV Sub-Brand Logo

On Tuesday, Toyota filed a trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for what appears to be a logo for its rumored "Beyond Zero" sub-brand of electric vehicles. The actual name of the reported sub-brand, Toyota Beyond Zero, was filed a bit earlier in late March. The logo, which features the connected letters "BZ" in blue lettering with gray trim, was first spotted by the aptly-named BZ Forums shortly after its filing. Along with the logo, The Drive was able to locate trademark applications for "Toyota BZ," "BZ Series," as well as what appear to be model monikers ranging from "BZ1" to "BZ5."

via EUIPO

This suggests that Toyota could have as many as five models planned for the BZ Series at this time, including models appended with an "X," perhaps to designate vehicles equipped with all-wheel-drive. In 2019, Toyota published a plan to popularize Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) by introducing six BEVs beginning in 2020. This included working collaboratively with Subaru on a medium SUV, as well as Suzuki and Daihatsu on a single compact vehicle, both of which would be developed on Toyota's e-TNGA platform. One of its first releases, a battery-powered SUV, is poised to be unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show later this month and will build on the teasers which Toyota previewed at the Kenshiki Forum last December. In February, Toyota announced that at least two of its upcoming EVs will be sold in the United States in 2022. Toyota's ultimate goal since 2015 has been to use BEVs as a stepping stone towards Fuel Cell EVs (FCEV) and achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. So it comes as no surprise that Toyota also filed an application for a "Hydrogen Drive" logo at the same time as its BZ logo.

via EUIPO