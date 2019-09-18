GM Stops Paying Employees' Health Insurance as Negotiations Resume on Third Day of Strike

Just as the sun rises on the third day of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union-led strike against General Motors, news emerged that the Detroit automaker has officially stopped payment on health benefits to nearly 50,000 employees.

According to Reuters, these and other employee costs are now the responsibility of the union, which will have to tap into its strike fund until the two parties can agree on a new national deal. These healthcare-related costs were sought to be covered by GM until the end of the month despite the lack of a contract, but now it appears that union negotiators could not secure such a deal.

The UAW claimed Tuesday that talks between union and GM directives had made some progress in key areas of contention, but did not release specifics. Reports claim that most disagreements between the two involved rising healthcare costs as well as fair compensation packages. The automaker claims to spend over $1 billion yearly on healthcare, which averages out to $1,700 to $2,000 per year per hourly employee.