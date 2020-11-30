Now With Three Hydrogen Tanks, the 2021 Toyota Mirai Gets a 400-Mile Range

While most big carmakers have some sort of a fuel cell project slowly developing behind closed doors, so far it is only Hyundai and Toyota who are putting the most chips on hydrogen regardless of the lack of supporting infrastructure worldwide. When it comes to the Mirai, Toyota's first-generation fuel cell production car may have pleased Pope Francis, but it's the 2021 second-generation unit that we can all get more excited about.

The new Mirai is much better looking than its predecessor and it also features a rear-drive layout with five seats, a 50:50 weight balance and a third hydrogen tank for a total of 400 miles of range. That milestone figure puts it on par with the 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range.

The 2021 eco-warrior will be faster too. Its fuel cell stack uses a solid polymer that's been made smaller with fewer cells (330 instead of 370), yet higher power density. The result is 171 horsepower with cold-weather start-ups now possible at as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit. Built around Toyota's modular GA-L platform, the 2021 Mirai also features a stiffer chassis aided by a new multilink front and rear suspension, thicker anti-roll bars, relocated upper and low ball joints, and 19 and 20-inch wheels wrapped in 235 and 245-wide rubber.