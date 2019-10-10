2021 Toyota Mirai Ditches Frumpy Looks for Luxurious Design and Rear-Wheel-Drive

The Toyota Mirai was the company's first effort to make a hydrogen-powered electric family sedan. Available only in California, the car packed futuristic tech and a premium experience to those lucky enough to live where it could be refueled. Now that Toyota was successful at putting a hydrogen car into production, they have a second-generation model that aims to improve on the first-gen's shortcomings.

The 2021 Toyota Mirai was revealed at a large event where its all-new looks and platform wowed the global media present. Based on a modified Lexus LS platform, the Mirai switches to rear-wheel-drive from front-wheel-drive for the 2021 model year.

Based on new technology, the company claims to target a 30 percent increase in range over the current 312 miles. Beyond that, the company is mum on updated horsepower, torque, and other performance metrics. But the use of this new platform and the focus on rear-wheel-drive indicates that Toyota is likely to add sporty performance to the car.