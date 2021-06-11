Toyota Celica Could Come Back as an Electric or Hydrogen Sports Car: Report

Way back in 2017, Toyota officials expressed a desire to revive a "three brothers" lineup of sports cars, comprised of the 86, Supra, and a third, indeterminate model. That, however, was before the GR Supra got a lukewarm reception and a global pandemic hit and made a bizarre impact on the car market. One could be forgiven for thinking that third sports car was off the table, but it seems Toyota didn't give up on that dream, because a Japanese outlet indicates Toyota is developing a high-tech sports car that it could call the Celica.

Best Car Web, which accurately reported the Supra's horsepower in early 2018, claims to have heard about something Celica-like from a source familiar with Toyota's product planning and development. According to them, the carmaker is developing a potentially electric model under the working name of Celica, with the end goal of pushing it into production. The development would seem to be in an extremely early stage, with no finalized powertrain, as the source reportedly indicated "it may not be an EV."