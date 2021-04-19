2021 Toyota Supra Review: A Former A70 Owner Wonders Who This Is For, Anyway

My personal taste in cars is pretty eclectic and varied these days, but once upon a time, I was a devout Toyota Supra Enthusiast. Nowadays I putter around in old JDM vans and slammed Hondas, cruising for fun and relaxation. But I got my start in the world of speed with turbocharged straight-six power and comfort to spare. I had a 1988 MK3 Supra Turbo Targa as my first car. It was a mile-eater; a luxuriant and capable grand-tourer that I took drifting, autocrossing, and road-tripping for thousands of miles, then drove to work every day in. It wasn’t perfect for every task, but it was good enough at everything to truly earn the moniker of a GT car. So when I stepped into the shoes of my past self as I climbed into the driver’s seat of this brand-new, MK5 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0, I was in full Supra fangirl mode. I was also setting myself up for disappointment.

2021 Toyota GR Supra Specs Base Price : $52,085

: $52,085 Powertrain : 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six | Eight-speed automatic transmission | Rear-wheel drive

: 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six | Eight-speed automatic transmission | Rear-wheel drive Horsepower : 382 @ 5,800 rpm

: 382 @ 5,800 rpm Torque : 368 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm

: 368 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm 0-60 mph: 3.9 seconds

3.9 seconds Curb Weight : 3,400 pounds

: 3,400 pounds Fuel Economy : 22 mpg city | 30 highway | 25 combined

: 22 mpg city | 30 highway | 25 combined Seats : 2

: 2 Cargo Space : 10.2 cubic feet

: 10.2 cubic feet Quick Take: Toyota returned the legendary Supra name to a car that's neither a rewarding sports car nor a comfortable grand-tourer. Outside Involvement At this point, the story of the new Supra is well-documented: BMW platform, BMW engine, designed to be the Toyota-badged counterpart to the latest BMW Z4. The plan helped both companies keep costs down to get two new sports cars on the road at a time when that market is being swallowed up by SUVs and crossovers. But the BMW guts have never turned me off of the MK5, since Toyota’s finest work has generally included someone else’s help with the powerplant. Dating all the way back to the 1960s, Toyota customarily worked very closely with Yamaha in its cars, such as the 2000GT, MK4 Supra, Celica GT-S. More recently, even the Lexus LFA had a Yamaha-tuned motor. The 86, of course, is largely a Subaru jam, and it’s a fun sports coupe that I have recommended to many people looking for an enthusiast-oriented daily driver. A Toyota with another manufacturer’s efforts under the hood is honestly something I look forward to. The automaker seems to do its best work when it can just focus on the handling and chassis. So I didn't mind the BMW engine, because that company has an inarguably good track record there. And since it only comes equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of offering a three-pedal option, I expected a grand-tourer. That all makes sense. The dirty secret of the Supra line is that, at its core, it has always been touring-focused. My MK3 wasn’t a perfect canyon carver. The steering had slop and the heft definitely made it a bit sluggish to switch directions. But I did 10-hour days of driving without soreness and with a big grin on my face as I floored it up an onramp or stomped the brakes heading into a highway exit. Despite its flaws, it was a fun car for tearing up the highway.

Armed with my experience, I approached the bright yellow Toyota I had for the day like it was a bold GT car. Grand-Touring Dreams I was already awed by the styling as I walked up. Supras are at their best when they scream for attention. There’s a reason so many Supra owners are so closely intertwined with their cars. It’s why I was a Supra owner. It's the kind of car that becomes less of a means of getting around and more of a personality attribute. Get it in the eye-catching yellow! Put the burbling, deep exhaust on it! Let the turbo sing as you rip through the tach! A Supra has nothing to be shy of in the same way that Wayne Gretsky doesn’t have to pretend he was just an okay ice skater. In 43 years of existence, the Supra has proven itself plenty. I was sold that, at the very least, Toyota grasped this. The styling on the MK5 is divisive but it is not conservative. It lives up to that name. And so I got in and pulled off the one-party trick this car has completely nailed—riotous, absurd acceleration with instant torque—and was immediately nailed with the infamous wind buffeting because I was foolish enough to have the windows down on a gorgeous morning in a grand-tourer. I rolled up the windows begrudgingly. Alright, that was something I'd read about. I didn’t expect it to be that bad, but whatever.

Toni Scott