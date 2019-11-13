2020 Toyota Camry and 2021 Avalon Get Optional All-Wheel-Drive

Just as winter weather creeps in and discussions of snow tires and black ice are top-of-mind, Toyota is announcing the addition of all-wheel-drive options to its 2020 Camry and 2021 Avalon sedans mainly as a response to modern, SUV-centric tastes.

Notably, this will be the first AWD Camry since the Camry All-Trac departed us in 1991 and the first Avalon to power all four wheels since, well, the beginning of time. The Toyotas will join a small list of mainstream sedans to offer all-wheel traction. Just off the top, the only other ones to do so are the Subaru Legacy and Nissan's latest Altima. Paired exclusively to the 2.5-liter four-cylinder models of both cars, AWD will be available on most trims of the Camry bar the bog-standard L and hotted-up TRD while the Avalon AWD can be had in either XLE or Limited trim.

Sadly, no V-6 or Hybrid models have been invited to the party. We think all-wheel-drive, 300-hp Camry and Avalon TRDs would've made for some pretty rad times and great foils to the Kia Stinger. But you know what else would've been nice? Winning the lottery.