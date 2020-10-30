If An Electric Toyota MR2 is Happening, Here's How It Should Be Done: An MR2 Owner's Take

Unassisted mid-engined cars don't suffer fools, though any MR2 revival wouldn't be such a car; it would benefit from electronic stability and traction control, and only with these turned off would it bare its teeth.

But EVs also tend to spread their batteries evenly across their floors to balance weight distribution at 50-50, which would eliminate one of the MR2's defining traits: A heavy rear end and the handling characteristics that come with one. Put simply, tail-heaviness increases stability under acceleration, but decreases it during braking. Skilled drivers can weaponize this instability to rotate the car more quickly, and increase cornering speeds, but those without the chops to master it can throw themselves into a spin, one often blamed on snap oversteer.

Most of these attributes aren't inherently hard to replicate in a modern EV. Because modular EV "skateboards" like the one Toyota's co-developing with Subaru can accommodate any body style from a microbus to a beach buggy, designing a two-seat coupe around one would be a trifle for Toyota engineers, T-tops or none. If GMC's doing them on the Hummer EV, Toyota can on an E-MR2. And with rear-wheel drive being the new norm with EVs, their platforms make the perfect basis for a sports car.

Simulating the handling of a car with an iron-block four-banger out back, of course, is as simple as biasing a battery rearward. How big that battery needs to be can't be determined without a bunch of other parameters set, but it needs to be as big as Toyota can make it while gunning for a target weight of 3,000 pounds on base models. As heavy as modern cars have gotten, that's perhaps not the challenge it sounds like. Aluminum in mass-produced cars is more common than it was during even the MR2 Spyder's lifetime, EVs can get away with reduced sound deadening, and using the excuse of nodding to nostalgia, Toyota can cut costs with manual crank windows. Gotta accept some compromise in an affordable mid-engined sports car.

But it must be said, even if Toyota ticks all these boxes, it would be ill-considered to call its revived midship runabout two-seater an MR2. EVs can't—at least for the time being—faultlessly replicate fossil-fueled cars' driving experiences, and invoking the MR2 name would inform expectations no spiritual successor, no matter how good, could meet.

This hypothetical sports car needs a name that ties it to the MR2 without suggesting it's truly one of them, and a moniker from the MR2's history can do just that.