You Can Still Get Manual Crank Windows on the 2021 Ford F-150

Modern pickups are full of features that most people could live without—auto start/stop, for example. They drive the prices of new trucks through the roof, at least compared to a decade ago, and plenty of folks would rather save their cash. Still, one luxury you don't hear many buyers complaining about is power windows. Surely, then, on a truck as technologically advanced as the 2021 Ford F-150, a hand-crank would be out of the question.

That's not the case, though. Hooniverse points out that on a totally base F-150 XL with no options packages, you can still get manually operated windows. This is apparently thanks to fleet companies who buy Ford trucks in droves as they seek to cut down on potential ownership costs. Window motors, wires and computer modules are pricey to replace, after all, and that's exactly what you don't want when servicing 20 to 30 vehicles for hundreds of thousands of miles.