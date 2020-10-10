East Africa’s Legendary Safari Rally Finally Returns to the WRC After 19-Year Absence

Coronavirus is still a thing, unfortunately, and the WRC planned its 2021 calendar with the expectation that travel restrictions would still be in place well into the year. WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel explained in the series' announcement:

“We could not foresee any long-haul events being held in a safe manner for the public, or for our large group of travelling staff, suppliers, competitors and media, for the first five months of 2021.

It’s essential our event organizers are fully committed to managing the difficult COVID-19 controls we can expect to be in place next year while delivering high-quality championship rounds. I’m confident the 12 rallies chosen for next year will not let us down.”

So, as most WRC teams are based in Europe, the first part of the season will stay close to home in Europe. Rally Mexico, which typically runs earlier in the year, sadly dropped off of next year's schedule, leaving no events in North America. The Safari Rally is the WRC's first trip out of Europe next year, and is set for June 24-27. It will also be the WRC's first trip to Africa since the Safari Rally was dropped from its calendar in 2002.

You can view the WRC's full 2021 calendar here.

