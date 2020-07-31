This Body Kit Makes Your Toyota MR2 Look Like the Mythical 222D Rally Prototype

Among the many casualties of rally racing’s Group B era was Toyota's obscure, first-gen MR2-based prototype called the 222D. Practically ready to race when the FIA put the kibosh on Group B (and its planned successor, Group S), the turbocharged, all-wheel-drive super-MR2 was left with nowhere to compete, forcing Toyota to shelve the 222D and relegate the project to a sad footnote in racing history. But this tale of a coulda-been racing legend doesn't need end there, because thanks to the work of a studious Belgian MR2 owner, there's now a body conversion kit to dress up MR2s as their forgotten hero.

Sold through a Belgian race parts shop Dicz Cars, this kit consists of a front clamshell, engine lid, and rear over-fender assembly, along with optional doors and a single-piece hardtop to cover MR2s' leaky T-tops. A body kit alone, of course, isn't enough to turn an MR2 into a 222D; extensive drivetrain work would be necessary to transform one of these mid-engined marvels into a faithful replica.