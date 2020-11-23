So far only existing as a prototype, the Ineos Grenadier off-roader is the brainchild of Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of chemical company Ineos. After Land Rover lost its design patent lawsuit against this ambitious British automotive startup, the Grandier project continued with the engineering done by Austrian off-road expert and Mercedes-Benz G-Class producer Magna Steyr, and a powertrain deal signed with BMW. Now, South Korean giant Hyundai has also entered the picture, with the intention of "exploring new opportunities in the hydrogen economy" together with Ineos.

As announced two years ago, Hyundai is set to invest $6.75 billion in fuel-cell tech by 2030, racing mostly Toyota to bring costs down to an acceptable level. Being a chemical company, Ineos will now help Hyundai investigate opportunities for the production and supply of hydrogen, as well as the worldwide deployment of hydrogen applications and technologies. According to their statements, the first item on their to-do list is the development of a hydrogen value chain in Europe.