These Guys Made a Real-Life Rainbow Road Mario Kart Track in Their Basement

For those who've ever played Mario Kart, you'll know that one of the most memorable stages from any of the games is Rainbow Road. Throughout the franchise, the difficult final circuit often looks more like a drug-induced hallucination than a racetrack, but completing it typically demands sobriety. You may think it would therefore be difficult to replicate in real life, but thanks to the magic of RGB LEDs, it's far from impossible.

YouTubers from Complete Geek TV decided to take a shot at making a real-life version of the track in their basement, and then they used the new Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game for the Nintendo Switch to then have an actual race around it. Although the track doesn't follow any of the actual Rainbow Road layouts from the Mario Kart franchise, it certainly looks the part and is built well. A view from on-board the car shows a pretty trippy racing experience.