Sébastien Ogier claimed his seventh World Rally Championship title almost doesn't seem like news at this point, but there's good reason for that: he's an absolute beast behind the wheel. Case in point: This absurd moment from Rally Monza where Ogier's wipers quit working in the mud, forcing him to drive blind for a bit. Rally Monza's final power stage took place at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, where drivers drifted spectacularly onto Monza's infamously steep original banking. It's one of the most entertaining WRC features in ages, not to mention the perfect intersection of big racing nerd interests for someone who loves both Formula 1 and WRC.

Toyota Gazoo Racing

Conditions for Sunday's final stage were quite mucky, with snow, rain and mud all popping up throughout the rally. While the power stage had a lot of tighter sections, these cars still accelerate rather quick and demand the driver's and codriver's full attention. Toyota keeps a lot of stats about its current car—including its acceleration—under wraps for good reason, but the 2017 version of Ogier's Yaris WRC went from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, according to Toyota Car Reviews. This didn't deter Ogier, who kept driving with mud coating the windshield even though his windshield wipers wouldn't turn on.