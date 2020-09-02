Do you know if autonomous vehicle testing is taking place in your town? Unless you've actually seen cars with some weird equipment stuck to them, you probably don't have a clue. On Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a tool that will help answer this and other related questions, as well as provide useful information about the state of autonomous driving projects across the nation.

Earlier this year, the NHTSA partnered with several organizations to collect the data necessary to birth the Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing (AV TEST) tool. While the goal of the program is to create a standard platform for all forms of government to collect and share data on automated vehicle projects, this web-based tool is also designed to increase transparency and strengthen the much needed public confidence in AVs.

Information visible in the tool includes where AV testing is taking place, the company performing the testing, the kinds of roads the vehicle is permitted to test on, as well as the type of vehicle being used in the testing (cars, heavy trucks, shuttles, delivery robots, and more). Companies can also opt to draw in lines or zones where the vehicles will be testing.

You can access the tool directly from the NHTSA's website.