Boeing Has a Furniture Store Where Everything's Made From Retired Airplane Parts

Some of us miss flying; the sense of getting places whenever we darn please courtesy of winged, flying capsules. Despite the long lines, $8 Coronas, and lost baggage, many of us are now realizing that we didn't know how good we had it in the pre-pandemic days. Going to the airport now is a risk—whatever the context, but if you still want a little taste of aviation from the comfort of your home, you can stop building that makeshift glider on your roof, because Boeing is now turning parts of disused planes into furniture, and yes, that includes jet engines.

The catalog also includes seats straight out of various aircraft, but not the sort in the actual passenger cabin—those seats are typically added by the airlines themselves. We're talking pilot's seats from the cockpit, and not just from airliners. There are seats from fighter jets for sale as well, like the F-4 Phantom. They're listed as "ejection seats" on Boeing's website, but for some reason, we doubt they still have the onboard rockets required to pull off an actual ejection.