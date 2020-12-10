Well-Funded Car Tech Startups Got a $75 Billion Increase In Value After $50 Million in PPP Loans

Electric vehicle and self-driving startups worth a combined $75 billion today received some $50 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans—and some plan on keeping the money that was intended to keep small businesses afloat, Forbes reports. PPP loans were intended to keep small businesses with fewer than 500 employees from dire financial straits and ensure their workers get paid during the coronavirus pandemic, but the funding was quickly exhausted, and many struggling small businesses got nothing as subsidiaries of larger businesses, businesses that could easily afford to ride it out, or straight-up grifters got their share.

Nikola The since-cancelled Nikola Badger pickup. Nikola was one of several car-tech startups to receive PPP loan funding.

Naturally, tech startups got their piece of the PPP pie, too. Whether they all should have will no doubt be hotly debated, but auto tech companies including Nio, Nikola, Canoo, Lordstown Motors, electrified trucking startup Hyliion, lidar tech company Luminar Technologies and Velodyne Lidar were all on the list, reports Forbes. Most of these have benefited from the "next Tesla" gold rush from investors looking to strike it rich on any company that can get ahead of an electric, self-driving future—regardless of how much that company reeks of vaporware. Hyliion and Luminar have since returned their $10.1 million and $7.8 million PPP loans, respectively, but some other car-tech startups intend to keep the cash. EV startup Canoo took $7 million in PPP loans, but probably wasn't the small biz folks had in mind when the program was initiated. Per PitchBook data cited by Forbes, the company has raised over $1 billion in funding and was valued at $1.8 billion in a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition IV, which itself raised $600 million from investors. Canoo's implied valuation recently surpassed $3 billion, yet a Dec. 4 filing quoted by Forbes says that the company has no intention of paying back the loan: “During October 2020, Canoo submitted its application for forgiveness of the PPP Loan. Canoo has and intends to continue to use the PPP loan proceeds for purposes consistent with the provisions of the PPP and believes that such usage will meet the criteria established for forgiveness of the loan.”

Canoo Canoo's first vehicle. The company went public in August before selling a single vehicle.

Self-driving tech company Velodyne Lidar, which got $10 million in PPP cash, is a similar story. According to Forbes, Velodyne Lidar raised hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital, raised about $400 million after its merger with Graf Industrial, and has since seen its stock valuation double to $3.5 billion. Its founder David S. Hall's 59 million shares alone are worth over $1 billion. Yet per a Sept. 30 financial disclosure cited by Forbes, the company has not returned its PPP funds yet, and did not respond when Forbes reached out to them on the matter. Same goes with electric bus startup and $10 million PPP loan recipient Proterra, which Forbes describes as "one of the most well-funded Silicon Valley EV startups ever." Per PitchBook data cited by Forbes, it raised over $750 million from investors alone. A spokesperson told Forbes that the $10 million loan "supported our ability to maintain a full workforce as we’ve navigated the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," but would not comment further on the matter. Two of the highest-profile electric truck startups, Lordstown Motors and Nikola, both were on Forbes' list of well-funded car tech startups who got PPP loans. Lordstown Motors took $1 million in PPP loans, and while it raised $675 million in August in a merger with DiamondPeak Holdings, Forbes reports that it recently told shareholders that it intends to keep its PPP cash. Controversial startup Nikola took $4.1 million in PPP loans back when things were looking up for the company and its founder Trevor Milton was still in charge, per Forbes. After the company's IPO in June, the company had a $26.3 billion valuation and Milton became the world's 188th richest person worth $9 billion on his own. Since then, a bombshell report that accused Nikola of "intricate fraud" dropped along with Nikola's valuation, opening up federal investigations into its business practices and leading to the departure of Milton from the company. Still, it begs the question: How much did companies like Nikola that were riding the car-tech hype investment train really need the help?

AP Images Nio went from setting an EV record on the Nürburgring to nearly running out of money before countries where it did business started offering financial assistance intended to help businesses make it through the coronavirus pandemic. Its U.S. subsidiary was one such entity where Nio received assistance through the U.S.'s PPP loan program.