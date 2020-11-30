Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck Canceled, All Deposits to Be Refunded

For a hot minute this year, when it seemed like hydrogen and EV startup Nikola had what it took to become the next Tesla, the tip of its spear was the Nikola Badger—a fantastic, futuristic electric pickup truck with supercar-crushing acceleration and 600 miles of range. But amid Nikola's continuing problems, allegations of fraud and now a drastically reduced deal with General Motors, it seems the Badger truck is off the table completely.

Among today's bad news for Nikola was the fact that Nikola will not be making the Badger pickup at all, apparently lacking the ability to do so without support from GM. It was previously clear that no Nikola Badger actually existed, but apparently, no Nikola Badger will ever exist, with the company saying that "The MOU does not include the previously contemplated GM equity stake in Nikola or development of the Nikola Badger. As previously announced, the Nikola Badger program was dependent on an OEM partnership. Nikola will refund all previously submitted order deposits for the Nikola Badger."

Previously, Nikola claimed the Badger would use both a hydrogen fuel cell and a lithium-ion battery and could run with power on either, put out more than 900 horsepower, accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, tow over 8,000 pounds and power construction equipment. Like most EV concepts, it all seemed a bit too fantastical.