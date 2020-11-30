GM Won't Build Nikola's Badger Pickup, Won't Take $2 Billion Stake in EV Startup

People were questioning General Motors' decision to partner with hydrogen/electric vehicle startup Nikola after the company had a Very Very Very Bad Week a few months ago, and now GM is doing what any sane company would do: shying away from a large deal with a questionable partner. Now that Nikola's star has faded amid damning allegations of fraud, GM appears to be taking a step back.

To be clear, GM is still involved in a partnership with Nikola. The automaker will provide its proprietary Hydrotec fuel cell system to Nikola for the company's class 7/8 trucks, and there's still talks that GM's Ultium battery system might be provided as well, but nothing more. That means the 11 percent, two-billion-dollar equity stake from GM, and the GM-built Badger pickup are both off the table.

This news comes after GM had previously doubled-down on the deal, saying that it vetted Nikola like it would any other company. However, this was cast into doubt after evidence was compiled by short-seller Hindenberg Research and others, revealing that the Nikola had no working prototypes and had obviously lied to investors.

The most bizarre instance of this alleged fraud was when the company rolled its "One" semi-truck prototype down a long hill to appear as if it was moving under its own power. Nikola's founder Trevor Milton was later accused of sexual misconduct by two women in the state of Utah, and resigned.