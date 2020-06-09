Founder of Electric Truck Company Nikola Now World’s 188th Richest Person After IPO

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's morning roundup of what matters most in the world of cars and transportation. Summer is officially here, I'd say. Today we're talking about Nikola Corporation's big valuation, Honda gets hit with a cyberattack, and the long road to electric vehicle dominance.

Electric Truck Maker Nikola Brings A Ton Of Investor Optimism

Nikola doesn't say this explicitly, of course, but it wants to do for trucking what Tesla did for the car industry. It's planning a big foray into electric and hydrogen-powered semi-trucks, as well as the pickup truck concept you see above called the Badger. The Arizona-based company had its initial public offering last week, and since then its share price has more than doubled, CNBC reports. The company now has a $26.3 billion market valuation.

And as Bloomberg notes, the growth has put Nikola founder Trevor Milton's fortune at $9 billion, making him the 188th richest person in the world. (That's according to Bloomberg, of course, but I suppose they're good at paying attention to such things.) Reservations for the Badger open at the end of this month, and the company is working on its trucking fleet, as well as charging and fueling infrastructure to support it. The company expects to start generating revenue in 2021.