Own Some Automotive Masterpieces When Alfa Romeo's Famed BAT Cars Go Up For Auction

Have you ever stopped to consider that the highway is, in its own quirky way, an art museum, full of historical relics, artifacts of people’s lives, and technological innovation? What if, every time you saw a car drive past, you thought of it in its clay form, long before it was built with steel, carbon fiber, and glass; a sculpture, simply a vision?

What gets lost on us as consumers, and even as enthusiasts, is that cars are actually art. Functional art, of course, but still a feat marrying efficient engineering with aesthetic beauty. We all have that one friend who’s like, “I don’t care, I just need to get from point A to point B,” which inevitably makes us car-people cringe because today’s cars are so much more.

And yet, what the cars of yesteryear lack in technological sorcery, they often make up for in stunning sophistication and beauty. They are also the foundation of the cars we drive today; the trial and errors of automotive advancement.